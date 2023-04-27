Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs:
Round 1 (No. 31 overall)
Round 2 (63)
Round 3 (95)
Round 4 (122, from Dolphins)
Round 4 (134)
Round 5 (166)
Round 6 (178, from Bears through Dolphins)
Round 6 (217, compensatory)
Round 7 (249)
Round 7 (250, compensatory)
Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 21 overall): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections