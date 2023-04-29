Kansas City Chiefs draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs is coming off their second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Kansas City, the hosts of the 2023 NFL Draft, needs some front seven help and could use a pass catcher, too.

Here's the Chiefs' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 31 overall | Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: The Chiefs need edge depth and pick it up with Anudike-Uzomah, who is from Lee's Summit, Missouri, a KC suburb. He has shown some good and diverse pass-rush ability on film, which could make him a solid contributor as a rookie.

2nd Round, No. 55 overall (from Minnesota via Detroit) | Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Rice is a tough receiver who will need to work on his route running. But by Year 2, don't be surprised if he's in the starting lineup.

3rd Round, No. 92 overall (from Cincinnati) | Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Morris is an above-average run blocker who absorbs as a pass blocker. I don't know if that can be coached out of him, but the Chiefs may have a starting tackle if they can do so.

