Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman accused of dog cruelty in Alabama: Report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is being accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is expected to face misdemeanor charges, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa Patch.

The Patch, citing civil documents it acquired in Tuscaloosa County District Court, says a petition states a dog was found left on the back porch of Buggs’ Tuscaloosa home on March 28. The pit bull, according to The Patch’s documents, was “surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water.”

According to The Patch, Tuscaloosa Police and Animal Control also found a Rottweiler mix dog in a metal cage without access to food or water while searching the residence.

The two dogs were seized by police and animal control, The Patch said, after being found “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” The petition said the home, which investigators found was rented by Buggs, appeared abandoned when police and animal control went inside.

The Patch stated the pit bull was euthanized in April after “becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment at the shelter.” The Rottweiler remains alive after checking into the shelter at 52 pounds, according to The Patch.

When contacted Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs had no comment on Buggs’ situation.

Buggs, 27, joined the Chiefs in January after the Detroit Lions cut him. He remained on KC’s practice squad for the rest of the season but did not appear in any games.

In February, the Chiefs signed Buggs to a futures contract. The 6-3, 306-pound defensive tackle played his final two college seasons at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Wednesday’s report continued a turbulent Chiefs offseason.

Receiver Rashee Rice faces eight charges after he admitted to being a driver in a recent high-speed crash on a Texas highway. Kicker Harrison Butker drew national attention following his comments during a commencement address at a Kansas Catholic college.

Also, two weeks ago, Chiefs offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested in Kansas and charged with possession of marijuana.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked last week whether he was frustrated with the number of off-field distractions in recent months.

“We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen. But things do happen, and you work through it,” Reid said then. “And my thing is, it’s important that you learn from it, and that you end it. So that’s important.”