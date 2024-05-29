Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman accused of dog cruelty in Alabama: Report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is being accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is expected to face misdemeanor charges, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa Patch.

The Patch, citing civil documents it acquired in Tuscaloosa County District Court, says a petition states a dog was found left on the back porch of Buggs’ Tuscaloosa home on March 28. The pit bull, according to The Patch’s documents, was “surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water.”

According to The Patch, while searching the residence Tuscaloosa Police and Animal Control also found a Rottweiler-mix dog in a metal cage without access to food or water.

The two dogs were seized by police and animal control, The Patch said, after being found “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” The petition said the home, which investigators found was rented by Buggs, appeared abandoned when police and animal control went inside.

The Patch stated the pit bull was euthanized in April after “becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment at the shelter.” The Rottweiler remains alive after checking into the shelter at 52 pounds, according to The Patch.

In a statement given to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Buggs’ agent Trey Robinson said the dogs in question did not belong to Buggs, saying Buggs was unaware they were at his property. Robinson said Buggs “vehemently denies the truthfulness” of the allegations against him; Robinson also stated the city of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file charges was an effort to “besmirch” Buggs’ name and reputation in an attempt to force him to close his “Kings Hookah Lounge” business in the city.

When contacted Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs had no comment on Buggs’ situation.

Buggs, 27, joined the Chiefs in January of this year after being cut by the Detroit Lions. He remained on KC’s practice squad for the rest of the season but did not appear in any games.

In February, the Chiefs signed Buggs to a futures contract. The 6-3, 306-pound defensive tackle played his final two college seasons at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Wednesday’s report continued a turbulent Chiefs offseason.

Receiver Rashee Rice faces eight charges after he admitted to being a driver in a recent high-speed crash on a Texas highway. Kicker Harrison Butker drew national attention following his comments during a commencement address at a Kansas Catholic college.

Also, two weeks ago, Chiefs offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested in Kansas and charged with possession of marijuana.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked last week whether he was frustrated with the number of off-field distractions in recent months.

“We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen. But things do happen, and you work through it,” Reid said then. “And my thing is, it’s important that you learn from it, and that you end it. So that’s important.”