Andy Reid said he will go to White House to celebrate Super Bowl win if invited

Should President Donald Trump extend an invitation, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he plans to celebrate his Super Bowl win with a trip to the White House.

Reid, fresh off the Chiefs 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, said he hadn’t thought about a potential trip to the White House — which is customary after winning a major championship. Quickly, though, Reid added that he will absolutely accept an invitation.

[ Shop gear to celebrate Super Bowl champion Kansas City ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

A congratulatory trip to the White House was a longstanding tradition for any team following either a league title or national championship. That tradition, though, has shifted significantly since Trump took office.

The New England Patriots did not visit Trump after winning the Super Bowl last year, and the Philadelphia Eagles had their invitation revoked after many players said they would not attend in 2018. LSU just visited the White House after its national title this month, and Clemson went the year prior — and the Tigers were served a massive selection of fast food presented on silver platters.

The Virginia men’s basketball team did not go to the White House after their national championship last year, and the Golden State Warriors skipped the visit after their previous two NBA Finals wins.

Several notable women’s teams have not received invitations at all, either. The Minnesota Lynx did not hear from the Trump administration after winning the 2017 WNBA Finals, and the Seattle Storm made it more than clear that they did not want to visit after winning in 2018.

Story continues

Regardless, Reid plans to make the trek to Washington, D.C., if Trump reaches out.

How many members of his team end up joining him on that trip, however, remains to be seen.

If Donald Trump extends an invitation to the Chiefs, Andy Reid said he’ll make the celebratory trek to the White House. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl title with family and friends.

More Super Bowl LIV coverage from Yahoo Sports: