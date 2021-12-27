Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, betting line, kickoff time

The Chiefs will be looking to end an obscure losing streak when they travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The last time the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati was Sept. 9, 1984 when Theotis Brown rushed for a game-high 48 yards and scored a touchdown as Kansas City won 27-22.

Cincinnati has won the last five meetings with the Chiefs in Ohio.

The Chiefs last played in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2015, when the Bengals won 36-21. Worth noting: On that day, the Royals clinched the best record in the American League by beating the Twins 6-1.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Bengals game will have big playoff implications. The Chiefs are a game ahead of the Titans for the best record in the AFC.

The Bengals, 9-6, can clinch the AFC North by beating the Chiefs. Cincinnati crushed the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

Here are the details for Sunday’s game.

When: Sunday, Jan. 2

Kickoff time: Noon Central

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV channel: CBS (KCTV, Ch. 5 in Kansas City)

Series history: Bengals lead 15-14

Betting line: Chiefs by 4 1/2