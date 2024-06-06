Kansas City Chiefs cancel team events after player suffers medical emergency at meeting, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a team meeting, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs canceled all team activities after Thompson had a seizure during a special team’s meeting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Associated Press reported the Chiefs’ training and medical staff treated Thompson until paramedics arrived.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital from the team’s practice facility, according to Pelissero.

CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

The team was set to hold its final voluntary organized training of the week but has since rescheduled the canceled practice for Friday, according to the AP.

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin State University. He played in one game last season for the defending Super Bowl champions.

