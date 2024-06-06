Kansas City Chiefs cancel team activities after player goes into cardiac arrest following seizure, NFL Network reports

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team activities Thursday after a player had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources.

Backup defensive lineman BJ Thompson had the seizure during a special teams meeting, Pelissero said, adding that medical staff called an ambulance and Thompson is in stable condition.

Thompson was a 2023 fifth-round pick and appeared in one game in his rookie season, according to NFL.com.

NBC News is reaching out to Thompson’s representatives and the Chiefs for comment.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl glory for the second year in a row in February. The team celebrated its championship at the White House on Friday.

Despite being in the offseason, the team has made plenty of headlines, some fueled by the romance between tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift, and others less rosy.

Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker was the target of sharp criticism following his controversial commencement address last month at Catholic liberal arts school Benedictine College, where he said women were “most excited” about marriage and bearing children over their personal careers.

Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in to police in April in connection with a multicar crash in Dallas in March.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com