Kansas City Chiefs cancel practice after player has medical emergency

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team practice Thursday after a player had a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

The player, backup defensive end BJ Thompson, had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest, per multiple reports. Thompson was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Practice and media availability for the day have been postponed until Friday, per The Athletic.

Thompson was drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs last year, and is entering his second year in the NFL. He played one game last season.

The Chiefs finish OTA workouts this week, with mandatory minicamp starting on June 11. Official training camp begins in July.

