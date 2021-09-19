Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Maryland for Week 2 of the NFL season to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

It will be an MVP showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, as Jackson hopes to secure a win in the Ravens' home opener while sending a message in the AFC.

It won't be easy for Jackson and the Ravens, though.

Jackson has an 0-3 record against the Chiefs and the Ravens' roster is already riddled with injuries. Baltimore will need to improve its performance on the offensive line, while utilizing Game 1 standout Ty'Son Williams against the Chiefs' deep line of defense.

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Chiefs at Ravens start?

The game will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

What TV channel is Chiefs at Ravens on?

The game will be the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast on NBC.

How can I watch Chiefs at Ravens online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on the NBC Sports App and Peacock TV.

What are the odds for Chief at Ravens?

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 53.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

