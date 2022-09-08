Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

Two high-powered offenses go head-to-head when the Kansas City Chiefs take a trip to face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 1 matchup that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

The departure of Tyreek Hill softens the explosiveness of Andy Reid's Kansas City offense, but Patrick Mahomes is still under center and warrants attention. Can the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury avoid the second-half pitfalls that have felled QB Kyler Murray and Arizona the past two seasons?

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Cardinals game:

Chiefs at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-5.5)

Chiefs (-240); Cardinals (+200)

Over/under: 53.5

More odds, injury info for Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Team-by-team record projections: Predicting the 2022 records for every NFL team

NFL news, delivered: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

Super Bowl Predictions: Season predictions from USA TODAY staff: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and more

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 27, Cardinals 24

Kansas City is still an offensive buzzsaw despite the loss of Tyreek Hill, but Arizona has the skill position players to keep this one close. I like the Chiefs to win, but not cover, especially since the Chiefs were slow out of the gate last season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 38, Cardinals 28

Patrick Mahomes has a bunch of new weapons, while Travis Kelce and Andy Reid are still along for the ride in Kansas City. Mahomes kicks off his MVP-caliber season with a monster game, while Kyler Murray sorely miss receiver DeAndre Hopkins (suspended for six games) in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 35, Cardinals 24

Tyreek Hill’s departure will dampen the vibrancy of Patrick Mahomes’ attack, but plenty of weapons remain. Amid all the talk of Arizona’s desire to avoid another late-season collapse is the likelihood the Cardinals start 0-1.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 30

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 23

Story continues

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 26, Cardinals 23

Parker Gabriel: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 24

Mike Jones: Chiefs 35, Cardinasl 32

NFL power rankings: Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1 of 2022 season?

Get your fantasy squad off to hot start: Week 1 fantasy football rankings

Coaches on notice: These NFL head coaches are on hot seat even before Week 1

NFL Salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals predictions, picks for NFL Week 1