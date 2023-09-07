Kansas City Chiefs announce Travis Kelce’s status & inactives list for season opener

As members of the Chiefs took the field to warm up for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Travis Kelce wasn’t among them.

Kelce won’t play in the season opener after suffering a hyperextended knee in practice on Tuesday. He’s on the team’s inactive list. It will be Kelce’s first missed game since he didn’t pass COVID-19 protocols in a Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

A hint of Kelce’s status came earlier in the day when the Chiefs elevated tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad.

Bushman will be one of three tight ends available along with Noah Gray and Blake Bell.

The other inactive players for the Chiefs: cornerbacks Darius Rush and Nic Jones, defensive linemen BJ Thompson and Neil Farrell and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang.