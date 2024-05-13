Kansas City Chiefs announce season opener, single-game tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be an AFC championship game rematch to start the 2024 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5., and will enter the city as the Chiefs hang another championship banner.

Kansas City Chiefs: Read more stories from FOX4

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday. The team announced on Monday that single-game tickets will be available on Thursday.

The public can purchase tickets on the Chiefs website at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale beginning at 10 a.m.

The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets.

Jackson County taxpayers will also have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 season opener, but it will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only, and you must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

End Zone Extra: Get the top Chiefs news and insider features all season long

Ticket and parking pass delivery for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales.

All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.