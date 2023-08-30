Kansas City Chiefs announce initial 2023 practice squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a full roster ahead of next week’s season opener.
The day after NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters, they also set their 16-man practice squads.
Here is the Chiefs practice squad to begin the season.
CB Ekow Boye-Doe
RB Deneric Prince
TE Matt Bushman
RB La’Mical Perine
WR Cornell Powell
S Deon Bush
C Austin Reiter
OT Chukwuebuka Godrick
QB Chris Oladokun
DT Danny Shelton
WR Montrell Washington
CB Reese Taylor
DE Truman Jones
DT Chris Williams
LB Cole Christiansen
DT Matt Dickerson
OT Darian Kinnard
These players cleared waivers with injury designations and will be placed on injured reserve unless the Chiefs reach an injury settlement with them.
WR Nikko Remigio
LB Olakunle Fatukasi
OG Jerome Carvin
The Chiefs also claimed Indianapolis Colts 2023 fifth-round corner Darius Rush off of the waiver wire. Rush is 6’2, 198 and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL Combine this year.
It is unknown if he will be placed on the 53-man roster.
The biggest move of them all is the Chiefs placing Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list amid his contract holdout.
The star defensive tackle has racked up $2 million in fines for missing all of training camp and preseason. If he doesn’t report by Sunday, his fines will total $2.2 million.
