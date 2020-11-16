Andy Reid is still upset about the Raiders' victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium

When the Raiders left Arrowhead Stadium to head back to Las Vegas following their win against Kansas City in October — which marked coach Jon Gruden’s first over the Chiefs since he took over in 2018 — Gruden had the team busses take a victory lap around the stadium before heading to the airport.

Now, a month later ahead of their rematch on Sunday night, Chiefs coach Andy Reid still sounds bothered by the move.

"They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do," Reid said, via ESPN. "That's not our style."

The Raiders beat the Chiefs 40-32 on Oct. 11, and are the lone team in the league to have beaten the reigning Super Bowl champions so far this season.

Jon Gruden: ‘This is ridiculous’

Gruden was asked about the bus ride on Monday, too, and whether or not he’d be using that as motivation headed into Sunday’s game.

While he didn’t think that would be the case, he thought the whole thing was pointless.

He also credited a bus driver for part of the reasoning behind the ride.

"Not really. I mean, you can find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,” he said. “Maybe that's why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. “You know, this is ridiculous. Next question."

The Chiefs have won four straight since their loss to Las Vegas, though the Raiders have won four of their last five — which should make Sunday night’s matchup not only entertaining, but critical in the race for the AFC West title. The Chiefs placed a few lineman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, however, which could leave Patrick Mahomes without the primary protection he needs.

While he doesn’t see them taking a victory lap should they win on Sunday night, Reid said his team is more than ready to go.

"It's two good football teams playing each other," Reid said, via ESPN. "I don't think either team likes the other that much, as they've stated before."

Andy Reid hasn't forgotten about the Raiders' victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

