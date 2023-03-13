Kansas City Chiefs’ Andrew Wylie agrees to three-year deal with Washington, source says

Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie had told The Star he desired a multiyear contract in free agency.

He’s getting his wish.

The Washington Commanders on Monday agreed to terms on a three-year pact with Wylie, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star.

Wylie’s deal reunites him with new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who spent the past 10 seasons in Kansas City. The move also comes as teams around the NFL enter the two-negotiation period ahead of the league’s new calendar year, which begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central Time. Wylie’s contract isn’t official until then.

The departure of Wylie is a blow to the Chiefs’ offensive line. The versatile offensive lineman appeared in 71 regular-season games with 59 starts over the past five seasons with the Chiefs. He’s coming off a 2022 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 17 starts at right tackle and helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City now needs a starting right tackle in 2023, but the team has an in-house candidate in Lucas Niang, who started nine games at that spot in 2021.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus first reported the news on Wylie.