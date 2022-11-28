Kansas City Chiefs add former Denver Broncos running back to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding a big-name running back to their practice squad.

Melvin Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler who was waived by the Denver Broncos last week, has been signed to the Chiefs practice squad, the Star has confirmed. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Gordon, 29, fell from favor in Denver this season mostly because of giveaway issues. He had five fumbles in his 11 games with the Broncos this season, as the team lost two of those before he was waived on Nov. 21.

Kansas City’s running back depth took a hit a week ago, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Isiah Pacheco has taken over workhorse carries since then, while Jerick McKinnon has been primarily used as a third-down back. Ronald Jones also received his first snaps for the Chiefs on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, carrying the ball four times for 12 yards with a 22-yard reception.

Gordon, who made the Pro Bowl with the Chargers in 2016 and 2018, rushed 90 times for 318 yards (3.5-yard average) this season with the Broncos before his release. He cleared waivers last week before the Chiefs signed him Monday.

KC still has to face Denver twice in this regular season: on Dec. 11 at Mile High and on Jan. 1 in Kansas City.

The Star’s Herbie Teope contributed to this report.