Kansas City Chiefs' New $40,000 Super Bowl Rings Have a Typo

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and members of the Chiefs organization were presented with the championship rings on June 13

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

Players and staff members from the Kansas City Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings on Thursday, June 13, but the diamond and ruby-encrusted keepsakes include an unfortunate typo that likely won't be an easy fix.

The $40,000 championship rings, which Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs squad earned after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, include detailed designs commemorating Kansas City's win, including nods to the 22 points they scored in the second half and overtime to win, illustrations of the fireworks over Arrowhead Stadium and 11 princess-cut rubies to symbolize their 11 regular season wins.

The interior of the rings, however, features the seeding for Kansas City's four postseason opponents, the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, a user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco writing, "Tell me I'm wrong and that they didn't mess up the Dolphins playoff seed," after Brisco shared a detailed photo of the ring's contents.

A closer look at the detailed jewelry shared on the Chiefs' website shows that indeed, the Miami Dolphins' seeding inaccurately has them as the seventh seed instead of the sixth. The Pittsburgh Steelers actually finished seventh last season.

After the typo was discovered, some users speculated that the graphic on the Chiefs website may be the only place where the typo appears.

However, Pro Football Talk confirmed that at least one of the physical rings includes the error.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment.

Despite the typo, the Chiefs enjoyed a luxe evening at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City for the ring ceremony on Thursday.

After the ceremony, the Chiefs shared a video of the rings on X. "529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion," the team's caption read.

Mahomes attended with his wife, Brittany, who shared fun videos from the special event.

Tight end Kelce, meanwhile, was solo as his girlfriend Taylor Swift continues the UK leg of her Eras Tour, but Swift, 34, found a way to join in on the Chiefs' celebrations.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman's girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, went on Instagram Live during the ceremony and the "So High School" singer stayed up late to tune in and congratulate the team.

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL,” Swift wrote. “LET'S GOOOOOOOO!”



