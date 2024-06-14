Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl rings appear to have typo

The Kansas City Chiefs shelled out $40,000 for each Super Bowl ring they handed out to players on Thursday — but the team couldn't defend against a major typo that appeared to penetrate their championship bling.

The jewels were handed out Thursday night in an elegant ceremony on the south lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, but — according to images of the ring on the official Chiefs website — it appeared that few, if anyone, caught the engraved error.

The hand with rings of Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. (Charlie Riedel / AP)

The top, inside portion of the ring, which would push down on the wearer's knuckle, lists scores of playoff games won by the Chiefs and the conference seed of each vanquished opponent.

The first postseason win, on that top line, was listed as a 26-7 triumph over "MIA [7]," i.e. the Miami Dolphins who occupied the No. 7 AFC seed of the tournament, according to the official images of the ring.

But in reality, the Dolphins were the No. 6 seed of the American Football Conference.

The NFL playoffs include 14 teams, seven each from the AFC and NFC — four division winners and three wildcards, squads that didn't win their division but had the next best records.

In each conference, the division winners are seeded 1 to 4 and the wildcards 5 to 7. The No. 1 teams get a first-week, postseason bye while No. 2 plays No. 7, No. 3 takes on No. 6 and No. 4 faces off against No. 5.

Kansas City had the third-best record of AFC division winners and thus were seeded No. 3 while Miami had the second-best wildcard mark, so the Dolphins were No. 6.

That Kansas City-Miami, No. 3-vs.No. 6 game, turned out to be one of the playoff season's most significant contests for various off-the-field issues.

It was the first NFL playoff games shown, out of market, exclusively on streaming and set a digital record via Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

That game was also the fourth coldest contest in NFL history and might have led to some fans suffering amputations due to sub-freezing temperatures and frostbite — though Taylor Swift and the Kelce family were kept safely behind glass that frigid night.

A representative for the Chiefs could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 seed of the NFC, 25-22 in overtime, in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com