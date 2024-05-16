Here is the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 NFL schedule, with kickoff times, TV details

Somehow, the NFL couldn’t find a game for the Chiefs on a Tuesday.

But the league covered every other day of the week with the 2024 regular-season schedule unveiled on Wednesday evening.

That’s right. In addition to games played on the usual network or streaming contracts — typically, those are Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays — the two-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs will play games on a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this fall/winter.

Two of the weekday games are part of the league’s holiday lineups. On Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving and the unofficial start to the Christmas shopping season, the Chiefs will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, on Christmas Day — a Wednesday — the Chiefs will play the Steelers in Pittsburgh in a game that will be broadcast on Netflix.

Because the Chiefs are playing that day, their previous game will be on Saturday, at home against the Houston Texans.

Then there is the usual prime-time fare, starting with the Chiefs’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Chiefs’ first Monday Night Football encounter of the 2024 season will take place in Week 5, on Oct. 7, at home against the New Orleans Saints. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also visit Kansas City on a Monday: Nov. 4.

The Chiefs’ first road game, at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, will be played on Sunday Night Football.

Some of KC’s most attractive games this coming season received late-Sunday afternoon time slots: in Week 2 (Sept. 15) against the Cincinnati Bengals; in Week 7 (Oct. 21) at the San Francisco 49ers — a Super Bowl rematch; and in Week 11 (Nov. 18) at the Buffalo Bills.

With the Chiefs opening with two home games for the first time since 2003, the team will play nine of its final 15 games away from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will finish the season at the Denver Broncos on Jan. 5.

The Chiefs’ bye week comes early this season, in Week 6.

The Chiefs also announced their preseason schedule this week. That three-game slate of exhibitions starts Aug. 10 at Jacksonville; home games against Detroit and Chicago follow.

Chiefs’ preseason schedule

Aug. 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m., Channel 41

Aug. 17: Detroit Lions, 3 p.m., Channel 41

Aug. 22: Chicago Bears, 7 p.m., Channel 41

Chiefs’ regular-season schedule

Sept. 5 (Thurs.): Baltimore Ravens, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Sept. 15: Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Sept. 22: at Atlanta Falcons, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Sept. 29: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Oct. 7 (Mon.): New Orleans Saints, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 13: open date/bye week

Oct. 20: at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Oct. 27: at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 4 (Mon.): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 10: Denver Broncos, noon, CBS

Nov. 17: at Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 24: at Carolina Panthers, noon, CBS

Nov, 29 (Fri.): Las Vegas Raiders, 2 p.m., Prime Video

Dec. 8: Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Dec. 15: at Cleveland Browns, noon, CBS

Dec. 21 (Sat.): Houston Texans, noon, NBC

Dec. 25 (Wed.): at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon, Netflix

Jan. 5: at Denver Broncos, TBD