Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 schedule
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Third time a charm?
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking make a third straight trip to the Super Bowl? Here's the 17-game regular-season schedule they'll first need to get though. (For the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Chiefs Wire)
Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3: vs Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: vs Buffalo Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6: at Washington Football Team
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7: at Tennessee Titans
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8: vs New York Giants (Monday Night Football)
USAT
Week 9: Green Bay Packers
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12: BYE
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13: vs Denver Broncos
: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Week 14: vs Las Vegas Raiders
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 16: vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 vs Cincinnati Bengals
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Week 18: at Denver Broncos
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1
1