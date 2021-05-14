Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 schedule

Third time a charm?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking make a third straight trip to the Super Bowl? Here's the 17-game regular-season schedule they'll first need to get though. (For the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Chiefs Wire)

Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: at Washington Football Team

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: vs New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

USAT

Week 9: Green Bay Packers

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: BYE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs Denver Broncos

: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18: at Denver Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

