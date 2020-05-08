The Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule is officially set as the team looks to defend its Super Bowl title

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a championship season, and looking to keep the momentum going.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2020 NFL season is officially set.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title with games against the up-and-coming AFC West, as well as matchups against AFC powerhouses the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will open the season against the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10 to kickoff the NFL season.

The 2020 NFL schedule is officially set.

On Thursday night, the league announced the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL. Given the current state of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible the schedule could change significantly before the start of the year.

That said, the NFL is currently planning to host the season as scheduled until further action is required.

Coming off their first championship season in 50 years, Kansas City is riding high. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will look to defend their Super Bowl title facing off against the up-and-coming AFC West, and will also take on powerhouse teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots through their 2020 campaign.

Take a look below at the Kansas City Chiefs entire schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans (NFL Kickoff)

Deshaun Watson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Lamar Jackson

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: vs. New England Patriots

Bill Belichick

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Josh Allen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: at Denver Broncos

Drew Lock

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: vs. New York Jets

Sam Darnold

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Bye

Andy Reid

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Derek Carr

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports // Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos (Sunday Night Football)

Drew Lock

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

