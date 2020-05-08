The Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule is officially set as the team looks to defend its Super Bowl title
The Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2020 NFL season is officially set.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title with games against the up-and-coming AFC West, as well as matchups against AFC powerhouses the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will open the season against the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10 to kickoff the NFL season.
The 2020 NFL schedule is officially set.
On Thursday night, the league announced the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL. Given the current state of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible the schedule could change significantly before the start of the year.
That said, the NFL is currently planning to host the season as scheduled until further action is required.
Coming off their first championship season in 50 years, Kansas City is riding high. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will look to defend their Super Bowl title facing off against the up-and-coming AFC West, and will also take on powerhouse teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots through their 2020 campaign.
Take a look below at the Kansas City Chiefs entire schedule for the 2020 NFL season.
Week 1: vs. Houston Texans (NFL Kickoff)
Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)
Week 4: vs. New England Patriots
Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night Football)
Week 7: at Denver Broncos
Week 8: vs. New York Jets
Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
Week 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos (Sunday Night Football)
Week 14: at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
