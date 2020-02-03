Kansas City celebrates Chiefs Super Bowl win with shots, fire, fireworks

Jason Owens
Stay safe, Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Fifty years between Super Bowl wins is a long time.

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated accordingly after Sunday’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers to secure Patrick Mahomes’ and Andy Reid’s first professional championship.

They did so with a note from Kansas City police to keep cool.

‘Not the purge’

This person who jumped off a roof was probably pushing it.

This guy playing with fire definitely was. (Warning: NSFW language)

There were obligatory drunken Queen singalongs.

And shots.

And fireworks.

During the game, crowds gathered en masse.

Church goers got in on the action before the game.

Fans danced after.

Whatever’s happening here doesn’t look good.

Congratulations, Kansas City. Stay safe.

