Kansas City celebrates Chiefs Super Bowl win with shots, fire, fireworks

Stay safe, Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Fifty years between Super Bowl wins is a long time.

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated accordingly after Sunday’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers to secure Patrick Mahomes’ and Andy Reid’s first professional championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They did so with a note from Kansas City police to keep cool.

‘Not the purge’

It's a Super Bowl victory, not the purge. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 3, 2020

This person who jumped off a roof was probably pushing it.

This guy playing with fire definitely was. (Warning: NSFW language)

Chiefs fan accidentally set himself on fire celebrating #SuperBowl win pic.twitter.com/jDtbXzDc1o — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 3, 2020

There were obligatory drunken Queen singalongs.

Only a place like that could we come together, in a different city, and rep Kansas City. Good game SF. We did it KC, and your brother and sisters in the Bay Area celebrate with you. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/d8Ue4mCf8P — J A S O N D G N D (@ajehsan) February 3, 2020

And shots.

How we Celebrate a Kansas City Chiefs Championship! pic.twitter.com/LQhiidGTqV — Corey W. (@KCBred) February 3, 2020

And fireworks.

Story continues

During the game, crowds gathered en masse.

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD! ❤️💛 @Chiefs fans at KC Live celebrate Kansas City's first touchdown. Kansas City Live Block Kansas City Power & Light District #ChiefsKingdom #SBLIV #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZcklQWgfCb — KMBC (@kmbc) February 3, 2020

Church goers got in on the action before the game.

We weren’t just excited for Jesus today. We were excited to celebrate DNOW and our Kansas City Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/deZHrcZi0a — Blue Valley Baptist (@BlueValleyBC) February 2, 2020

Fans danced after.

Watched it outside in the front lawn! ❤️💛❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/YRBbgAOC0M — Bailey (@BaileyCairns1) February 3, 2020

Whatever’s happening here doesn’t look good.

Congratulations, Kansas City. Stay safe.

More Super Bowl LIV coverage from Yahoo Sports: