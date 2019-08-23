Kansas City BBQ joint attempts to troll Patriots QB Tom Brady and fails

The people of Kansas City aren't huge fans of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

And, really, who could blame them?

Brady and the Patriots ruined the Chiefs' playoff party last season by beating KC in overtime of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. This heartbreaking loss for the Chiefs -- their second defeat to the Patriots in the 2018 season -- denied the franchise its first Super Bowl berth in almost 50 years.

One barbeque establishment in the Kansas City area decided to troll Brady by putting him on its "Eats Free" list and then crossing him off. Check out the board in the tweet below.

This KC BBQ joint hates Tom Brady more than they love Mahomes 🤣



They really wrote his name on the 'Eats Free' list to cross it out pic.twitter.com/2Sw04A9F1z



— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 23, 2019

The first question that needs to be asked here is why Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't appear on the "East Free" list? Does an MVP season in which Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes not qualify for free BBQ?

The Patriots will play the Chiefs at least once during the upcoming 2019 campaign when KC comes to Gillette Stadium for a Week 14 matchup. We'll see if the Chiefs give a stronger effort to beat Brady than this BBQ joint did trying to troll the six-time Super Bowl champion.

