Kansas City area athletes fill NFL 53-man rosters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Week 1 of the NFL season is only a week away, and there will be plenty of players from the Kansas City area stepping on the field.

Center alum Rachaad White returns to the Buccaneers for his second season, where he played a prime role in the offense, starting the last eight games of the regular season.

He finished last season with 129 carries for 481 yards and one touchdown, along with 50 receptions for 290 yards and two scores.

Ironically, White scored his first touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs last season in Week 4.

As White embarks on his second season with the Bucs, he will be called upon to lead their

rushing attack.

Blue Springs alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah gets the opportunity to represent his hometown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also attended K-State, where he won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The rookie defensive end was the Chiefs first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of K-State as he looks to add to the Chiefs pass rush.

Park Hill alum Ronnie Bell had one of the best preseasons of any wide receiver. He stood out, most notably, in his ability after the catch.

Bell was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

He will look to contribute immediately in his rookie season with the 49ers and demonstrate his playmaking ability in their dynamic offense.

Mario Goodrich comes from Lee’s Summit West, where he is now in his second year in the NFL as a defensive back.

Goodrich was teammates with Bell when they played AAU basketball together.

He was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad last season and has now made the jump to their 53-man roster.

Eric Scott Jr. attended Basehor-Linwood High School. He made the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster at defensive back.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Illinois State. The Cowboys acquired Scott after trading a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Chiefs.

Another Center alum on this list, Maliek Collins heads into his eighth season in the NFL. He has played with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and is currently on the Houston Texans.

The veteran defensive tackle has appeared in 103 games, starting in 96 of them. He finished last season with 37 tackles, two forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks.

Lee’s Summit alum Drew Lock is back for another season with the Seattle Seahawks, backing up quarterback Geno Smith.

Lock played for Mizzou before spending three seasons with Mizzou and being traded to the Seahawks last season.

He has played in 24 career games, starting in 21 of them.

Lincoln Prep alum Charles Harris will undertake his seventh NFL season and third with the Detroit Lions.

He also played for the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in 77 games, starting 27 of them.

He was also teammates with Lock at Mizzou. Harris will begin his season this Thursday, Sep. 7, against the Chiefs.

Sam Webb

Excelsior Springs alum Sam Webb is coming into his second year at defensive back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He also attended Missouri Western before joining the Raiders as an undrafted free-agent. Webb played in all 17 games his rookie year with three starts.

Webb put up 36 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Fort Osage alum Skylar Thompson is back for his second season with the Miami Dolphins, backing up Tua Tagovailoa.

The K-State alum appeared in seven games last season, starting in two of them. He also started in the Dolphins wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

While linebacker Devin Lloyd didn’t attend high school in the Kansas City area, he was born and lived here until moving to California, where he went to Otay Ranch High School.

He then attended Utah and will now begin his second season with the Jacksonville Jauguars, where he earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors last season.

Lloyd will look to build upon that success going into year two.

Practice Squad

And while some players from the area may not be on the 53-man roster going into Week 1, those on the practice squad could eventually be called up at any point during the season.

The list includes:

Raytown South alum Jabril Cox (Washington Commanders)

Jabril Cox is in his third season in the NFL, spending his first two with the Cowboys at linebacker. He appeared in 16 games with the team.

He was recently signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad. Head coach Ron Rivera spoke highly of Cox and his ability.

Cox is also teammates with the next guy on this list.

Hogan Prep alum William Bradley-King (Washington Commanders)

Defensive end William Bradley-King is also entering his third season, having spent all of them with the Commanders.

He has appeared in four games with the team, recording 6 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Mill Valley alum Lucas Krull (Denver Broncos)

Tight end Lucas Krull signed with the Denver Broncos after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints. He joins former Saints coach Sean Payton.

He is in his second season in the NFL and appeared in one game last season as he joined his new AFC squad.



