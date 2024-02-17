Kansas carried by strong 2nd half in road win vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Kansas Jayhawks put a stop to their four-game road losing streak after a 67-57 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Kansas struggled in the first half as they went down by as much as 11 points but narrowed the deficit to 29-34 at halftime.

An 11-2 run sparked Kansas midway through the second half and gave them a 10-point lead, completely turning the tables from the first half.

That paced the Jayhawks the rest of the way, who led by as much as 12 in the second half.

Big 12 leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. returned to the lineup for Kansas after missing the last two games with a knee injury. His presence was huge for a Jayhawk team that lacked depth as he has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the country.

He recorded 10 points and eight rebounds in the contest.

Hunter Dickinson notched added his 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Johnny Furphy contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points and seven assists.

Kansas outrebounded the Sooners 40-29 and were excellent on defense, holding them to 32% from the field and only 23 second-half points.

The Jayhawks are now 7-2 vs. top 25 teams.

Kansas moves to 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12 and they host Texas next Saturday at 5 p.m.

