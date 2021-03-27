Kansas boots No. 1 signee over violence allegations

·2 min read

Wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, the highest-rated recruit in Kansas history, will not play for the Jayhawks after being accused of violence via social media.

"Yesterday, after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention, we immediately contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened," read a statement from the university, issued Friday. "Based on the information we were able to gather KU football has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas

Davis, a four-star prospect from Skyline High School in Dallas, is ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the nation by the 247Sports composite. He had scholarship offers from about two dozen schools but signed his letter of intent with Kansas last month.

He previously had been committed to Southern California, Texas and SMU.

The social media post in question shows a photo of two women, which appears to have been taken in a health-care setting. One of the women has a cut on her lip and one eye seems to be swollen shut. The post, by a friend of the apparently injured woman, also makes reference to Davis, and The Dallas Morning News confirmed that the player indeed was being accused of harming her.

As of Friday, there were no active arrest warrants for Davis, the newspaper said. The online records of the jail in Dallas County showed no one named Quaydarius Davis being held Saturday morning.

The Jayhawks, who finished 0-9 (0-8) in 2020, are starting from scratch with their program again. The school fired coach Les Miles last month after allegations surfaced that he sexually harassed female students when he coached at LSU. He was replaced by assistant coach Emmett Jones on an interim basis.

Kansas has not had a winning season since 2008.

--Field Level Media

