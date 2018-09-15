Kansas Blows Out Rutgers in One of the Messiest Games Ever

In one of the messiest games you may have ever seen, Kansas dominated Rutgers, 55–14, on Saturday afternoon.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kansas defeated Rutgers, giving the Jayhawks their first back-to-back wins since 2011.

In a game that featured six turnovers, Kansas seemed to point out every weakness Rutgers could have.

On Rutgers' second drive, Jayhawks safety Bryce Torneden intercepted Artur Sitkowski's pass to return it for a 39-yard touchdown. Torneden recovered a fumble in Rutgers' next series to set up a field goal.

Running back Pooka Williams was the star of the show for Kansas, rushing for 158 yards and scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run. However, Williams had an embarassing moment in the first quarter when he tried to jump over a Rutgers defender. He lost the ball and it fell out of bounds.

Rutgers-Kansas is the most entertaining game of the day for all the wrong reasonspic.twitter.com/VJxAgAzIj7 — Comeback SZN (@ComebackSZNshow) September 15, 2018

Rutgers capitalized on a Kansas blunder in the first quarter by blocking a field goal attempt. Linebacker Deonte Roberts returned it for a 64-yard touchdown. Rutgers later blocked another field goal in that quarter but didn't score off of it.

Kansas-Rutgers: A tradition unlike any other... pic.twitter.com/JCxzDej8DH — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 15, 2018

There was lots of dodging en route to Mike Lee scoring a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

In a rough day for Rutgers' offense, Sitkowski finished with only 47 yards and three interceptions before being removed in the third quarter.

Kansas enters Big 12 play with a 2–1 record and will take on Baylor next week. Rutgers will face Buffalo next in its last nonconference game of the season.