Kansas’ Bill Self: Johnny Furphy will ‘probably’ stay in the NBA draft

Kansas head coach Bill Self revealed this week that he believes Johnny Furphy will remain in the 2024 NBA draft after a productive freshman campaign with the Jayhawks.

Furphy, who was born in Australia, was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after averaging nine points, 4.9 rebounds and one assist on 46.6% shooting from the field. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds on Jan. 22.

The 6-foot-9 guard declared for the draft on April 16 while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He played a larger role for the team over the second half of the season, starting in 18 of the last 19 games, and established himself as a likely first-round pick.

Self, speaking with college basketball reporter Andy Katz in an interview that ran on X, formerly known as Twitter, isn’t expecting Furphy to return to the program next season.

… Johnny probably had a better freshman year than what anyone would ever imagine, so he is in the draft. Chances are, I think, that he’ll probably stay in the draft because I think he’ll go in the first round.

Furphy is considered a potential first-round pick, given his ability to score, run the floor, finish at the rim and cut on offense. He was among the 78 prospects invited to the draft combine, which will occur May 12-19 in Chicago, Illinois.

The 19-year-old will also participate in Australia’s training camp before the 2024 Olympic Games in July. He was among the 22 players named to their preliminary roster, joining Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

While the Jayhawks are bracing for losing Furphy, they return All-American Hunter Dickinson and starters Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams. The program is also adding No. 11 prospect Flory Bidunga and Rylen Griffin (Alabama) and AJ Storr (Wisconsin) via the transfer portal.

