Kansas big man Earl Bostick Jr. gets knocked around after 2-point conversion

Kansas’ Earl Bostick Jr. is a former tight end.

That experience came in, um, handy when the Jayhawks decided to use trickeration on a 2-point conversion Saturday against West Virginia.

Bostick, an offensive lineman, took the pass and followed a convoy into the end zone for the points that tied the game at 21 in the third quarter.

And just like that we're all tied up between @KU_Football and WVU! pic.twitter.com/EFB8gcXp10 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2021

Bostick had a bit of a tougher time of it after he scored. Jayhawks teammates somehow kept knocking down the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder.

Good thing it was a football game because if it was a fight the official would have stopped it.