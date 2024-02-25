Who will be Kansas’ best players in EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25?’ Here’s a prediction

LAWRENCE — Both the Kansas football team and the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, made posts on social media recently about their involvement in EA Sports’ “College Football 25.”

The KU team itself said in part on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “Rock Chalk, we’re in the game.” Daniels said in part on Instagram, “I’m In The Game.” And both moves have only added to the excitement around the Jayhawks ahead of the video game’s release.

But if all of Kansas’ leading talent opts to be a part of the video game, which players will receive the best ratings? What will that say about the Jayhawks’ roster as a whole? Here’s a prediction about the three guys who could be at the top of the list:

Jalon Daniels (Quarterback)

Injuries have hindered Jalon Daniels across the past couple seasons. As long as there aren’t any setbacks, he’s in line to start at quarterback again for Kansas in 2024. When healthy, he’s proven capable of being one of the top players in the Big 12 Conference. Take a look at a year ago, ahead of the 2023 season, when he was named the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Daniels’ post on Instagram went up Friday. Whenever the video game is released, his dual-threat capability should make him a talent people want to put their faith in. Consider what he did in the overtime win at Texas in 2021, and the triple overtime loss in the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas in 2022, for a couple examples of what he’s put on tape during his career.

Devin Neal (Running back)

Devin Neal, Kansas’ star from Lawrence, has an opportunity to continue to cement his legacy at KU. But while he’s working toward being able to deliver in that regard, he could be one of the Jayhawks’ stars in the video game as well. Each of the past three seasons, he’s led Kansas in rushing yards, and there too many reasons not to anticipate he’s in line to do the same this upcoming season.

Each year, Neal has also had more receptions and receiving yards than the year before. The potential is there for him to be seen as more than just a dynamic talent in the running game. Paired with Daniel Hishaw Jr., another running back on the Jayhawks’ roster, the duo could end up being the Big 12’s best.

Cobee Bryant (Cornerback)

Cobee Bryant, like Daniels, posted in part on Instagram on Friday that he’s also “in the game.” That makes the Kansas cornerback available when the video game is released. He’s arguably the most dynamic talent on defense who’s returned to the Jayhawks from the 2023 team — which earned a second-straight bowl appearance for the program and its first bowl victory in more than a decade, too.

Bryant tied for the team lead in interceptions this past season. Back in 2022, he led the team in interceptions. Much like Daniels and Neal, he has the potential to be an All-Big 12 honoree who sets himself up for a professional opportunity in the NFL.

Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) competes during a game against BYU on Sept. 23, 2023 in Lawrence.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Which player will be Kansas’ best in EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25?’