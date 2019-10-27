Kansas beats Texas Tech with last-second FG — only after inexplicable gaffe

The Kansas Jayhawks storm the field and celebrate as they defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas knocked off Texas Tech in one of the most bizarre endings you will ever see.

The Jayhawks overcame a 27-14 second half deficit, rallying to tie the game at 34-34 with 5:12 to play. And after forcing the Red Raiders to go three-and-out, Kansas regained possession with a chance to win with 3:12 to play.

Quarterback Carter Stanley was able to move the Jayhawks deep into Texas Tech territory, setting up a 40-yard field goal try for Liam Jones with 13 seconds to play. Entering Saturday night, Jones was only 1-of-4 on field goal tries of 40 or more yards in 2019, so it was no sure thing. And sure enough, Texas Tech swooped in to block Jones’ try.

The ball popped up in the air and was corralled by Texas Tech’s Douglas Coleman. As the clock ticked toward zero, Coleman tried to set up a return only to inexplicably pitch the ball backward toward nobody. Kansas then was able to pounce on the loose ball with two seconds remaining.

(via FS1)

That allowed the Jayhawks to try yet another field goal — this time from just 32 yards. Les Miles’ group was quickly able to patch up its protection issues and Jones knocked it through for the game-winner.

(via FS1)

What a weird finish — but it didn’t stop Kansas from celebrating accordingly.

(via FS1)

The win is Kansas’ first over a Big 12 opponent under Miles and just the program’s seventh Big 12 win since 2008.

Now 3-5 on the year, Kansas has four games left in the season to reach the four-win mark. Kansas hasn’t won four games in a season since 2009, Mark Mangino’s last season in Lawrence. Miles, however, undoubtedly has his sights set much higher for his program than just four wins.

