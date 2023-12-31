Kansas basketball's KJ Adams following win over Wichita State
KJ Adams finished with nine points and 11 rebounds in Kansas' 86-67 victory over Wichita State on Saturday.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
It's the money weekend. If you gotten this far you're likely playing for a fantasy championship and eternal glory. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide all the fantasy insight you need for this important weekend and identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 17.