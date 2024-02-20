Kansas basketball's Bill Self keeps placing trust in how Dajuan Harris Jr. chooses to play

NORMAN, Okla. — How often Dajuan Harris Jr. is looking to score, and taking shots, has often been a topic of conversation for those who follow Kansas basketball.

Is Harris being aggressive enough? Is he taking as many shots as he should be? Those types of questions about Kansas basketball’s redshirt senior guard, one of the best point guards in both the Big 12 Conference and the nation, aren’t uncommon.

So the question postgame Saturday, after the Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 in Big 12) won 67-57 on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners, was just the latest example of KU coach Bill Self being asked about Harris’ decision-making on offense. This time it centered on Harris’ 3-point shooting, and if Self told Harris to take as many 3s as Harris did because of how Oklahoma was playing defensively. And Self was quick to once again showcase his support for Harris’ decision-making.

“So many people, including coaches, fan base, friends, whatever, tell (Harris) what he needs to be doing,” Self said. “(Harris) needs to not listen to anybody and just trust his instincts, because he’s always won everywhere he’s been. And it’s best for us when he does look to score, but he’s got a better feel for how to play than I have for him on how to play. So, I trust the decisions he makes.”

Against Oklahoma, Harris finished with 11 points and seven assists. He did so while shooting 4-for-12 from the field, 1-for-4 from behind the arc and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Those four 3-point attempts tied for the second most he’s taken in a game this season, on a day that his 12 attempts from the field tied for the most he’s taken in a game this season.

The percentages from the field and from behind the arc Saturday might not be as high as Harris would have liked, but over the course of the season he has still been a quality shooter — something else Self pointed out. And while Self noted Harris doesn’t take many, alluding to 3s, the team’s leader in assists this season has still taken the fourth-most 3s and fourth-most shots from the field among Kansas players. He’s shooting 42.1% from the field, and a more impressive 41.7% from behind the arc.

Harris’ willingness to be an option offensively has led to an average of 8.0 points per game, which means he’s routinely close to the double figures statistic — Kansas is 8-1 this season when he gets there — people often bring up about him. On Saturday, despite missing his first three 3-point attempts, it meant he was ready to take the 3-pointer that tied the score 46-46 in the second half. The Jayhawks took the lead soon after, for the first time since early in the first half, and never let it go.

“We ran a play for (Hunter Dickinson) and they kept leaving me because I was missing, obviously, in the first half, and my coaches and my teammates told me to keep shooting and be ready to shoot every time,” Harris said about that pivotal 3-pointer he made. “(Dickinson) made a great pass and made a skip pass and I just knocked down the shot, just kept my head up.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

