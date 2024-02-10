Kansas basketball won't have guards Kevin McCullar Jr., Jamari McDowell against Baylor

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball will be without graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and freshman guard Jamari McDowell on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play against Baylor.

McCullar and McDowell did player earlier in the week for the No. 4 Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 in Big 12) but won't be available against the No. 13 Bears (17-5, 6-3 in Big 12). That means Kansas will be without one of its regular starters, McCullar, and one of the guys to which it could turn off the bench for a spark, McDowell. And that puts the Jayhawks at seven scholarship players being available for their game against Baylor.

Look for the likes of freshman guard Elmarko Jackson and graduate senior guard Nicolas Timberlake to have more significant roles for Kansas on Saturday. Jackson has been a starter in the past this season and stepped up Jan. 30 when McCullar missed that game. Timberlake has always come off of the bench but flashed the potential at times of someone who could earn a bigger role.

Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) lays in for two against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum on Monday.

