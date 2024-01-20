Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia live score updates: Jayhawks to take on Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, West Va. — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against West Virginia.
The No. 4 Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 in Big 12) came in off of a win on the road against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 in Big 12) came in off of a loss on the road against Oklahoma.
Follow along for updates from the game:
Kansas game time, TV channel, bettings odds for today’s game against West Virginia
Tip-off: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 20
TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+
Betting odds: Kansas by 10 points
Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia live score updates
1st Half
Stay tuned for updates.
Pregame
Here are the starters
Here are the starters:#kubball pic.twitter.com/FC1w2pQDqI
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 20, 2024
