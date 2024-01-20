Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia live score updates: Jayhawks to take on Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, West Va. — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against West Virginia.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 in Big 12) came in off of a win on the road against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 in Big 12) came in off of a loss on the road against Oklahoma.

Follow along for updates from the game:

Kansas game time, TV channel, bettings odds for today’s game against West Virginia

Tip-off: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 20

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 10 points

Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia live score updates

1st Half

Stay tuned for updates.

Pregame

Here are the starters

RELATED: Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talks facing West Virginia after Bob Huggins’ departure

RELATED: Kansas baseball transfer class ranked No. 9 by D1Baseball ahead of 2024 season

RELATED: How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against West Virginia

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia live score updates: KU vs. WVU