Kansas basketball vs. UConn live score updates: Jayhawks battle Huskies in top 25 matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Friday with a non-conference matchup at home against UConn.

The No. 6 Jayhawks (6-1) are coming in off of a win at home against Eastern Illinois. The No. 4 Huskies (7-0) are coming in off of a win in Connecticut against New Hampshire. It’s one of the most highly anticipated games so far this season.

Will Kansas protect home court? Will the defending national champion leave with a victory? In addition to this being a highly-anticipated contest between these two programs, there are some intriguing individual matchups that’ll happen.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against UConn

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN2

Betting odds: Kansas by three points.

Pregame

Elsewhere in Lawrence ...



... here are the starters for tonight's #kubball game against UConn. pic.twitter.com/vRrMOuOYOo — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 2, 2023

