Kansas basketball vs. Tennessee live score updates: KU faces Maui Invitational battle

Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season is continuing Wednesday with a Maui Invitational game against Tennessee.

The No. 1 Jayhawks came in off of a Maui Invitational loss against No. 5 Marquette. The No. 8 Volunteers came in off a Maui Invitational loss against No. 2 Purdue. The winner will earn third place at the tournament, while the loser will fall to fourth.

Will Kansas coach Bill Self’s squad be able to rebound from their defeat against Marquette? Will Tennessee be able to hand the Jayhawks a second-straight loss? Follow along for updates:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Tennessee

Tip-off: 1:30 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 1.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Tennessee live score updates

Pregame

