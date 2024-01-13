Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma live score updates: Jayhawks take on Sooners in top-10 game

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season is continuing Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Oklahoma.

The No. 3 Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1) came in off a loss at UCF. The No. 9 Sooners (13-2, 1-1) also lost their previous outing, at TCU. It’s an opportunity for both sides to get back in the win column in conference play.

Here is what is happening during the game:

Kansas game time, TV channel, bettings odds for today’s game against Oklahoma

Start Time: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 13

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 7.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma live score updates

HALFTIME: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 37

Kansas leads 32-31 with 2:43 left in 1st half

KJ had 22 points the last time #kubball played Oklahoma here. Already has 15 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/T4XvW7xlVk — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 13, 2024

Oklahoma leads 27-26 with 5:27 left in 1st half

Took nearly 12 minutes for #kubball to turn the ball over for the first time. A welcome change from the past couple games for Kansas.



Hasn't meant a significant advantage for the Jayhawks so far, though. pic.twitter.com/vv2bi09w8T — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 13, 2024

Kansas leads 19-12 with 11:32 left in 1st half

Elmarko Jackson entered the game with 13:09 left in the first half. It's his first game coming off the bench this season.#kubball pic.twitter.com/LuEkenmAAM — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 13, 2024

Kansas leads 12-4 with 15:34 left in 1st half

Johnny Furphy had an early foul in this start but has responded with a couple offensive rebounds, a layup in transition and another effort play to get #kubball possession just now. pic.twitter.com/KyLnY4BJs8 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 13, 2024

Pregame

Here are the starters

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma live score updates