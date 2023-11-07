Kansas basketball vs. North Carolina Central live score updates: Jayhawks open season

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season starts up Monday with a non-conference game at home against North Carolina Central.

The No. 1 Jayhawks are coming into the season with national championship aspirations. The Eagles are coming in with a chance to spoil the hosts’ opening night. Last season, Kansas didn’t lose a non-conference game at home.

Will head coach Bill Self have his Jayhawks squad ready to go from the start? Will senior center Hunter Dickinson be the force inside that he has the potential to be? Kansas split two recent exhibition games.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against North Carolina Central

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 30.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. North Carolina Central live score updates

