Kansas basketball vs. Missouri: Live score updates, analysis from Jayhawks' rivalry game

LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's 2021-22 regular season continues at 2:15 p.m. Saturday with a rivalry game against Missouri.

The Jayhawks (7-1) are coming in off of a win against UTEP. The Tigers (5-4) are coming in off of a win against Eastern Illinois. Outside of an exhibition in 2017, this is the first time these two sides have faced off since a contest at Allen Fieldhouse during the 2011-12 season.

Will Kansas head coach Bill Self watch his team renew this rivalry with the resounding victory his fan base is expecting? Will Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin lead his squad to an upset win in front of a hostile crowd? It's unlikely that anyone participating in this game has competed in an atmosphere quite like this in some time, if ever.

Follow along for updates, with the latest news first, from Allen Fieldhouse:

Kansas leads 90-54 against Missouri with 4:00 left in 2nd half

More and more of Kansas' bench is starting to get some playing time, as Joseph Yesufu, Zach Clemence and KJ Adams Jr. all entered the game for the first time during this stretch. There are chants from the student section that are calling for walk-on Chris Teahan to enter the game, but it doesn't appear that time has come yet. A lineup that Jayhawks head coach Bill Self with at one point was Yesufu, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Jalen Wilson, Adams and Clemence.

All five of Kansas' starters are in double figures scoring, with Ochai Agbaji leading the way with 21 points. Dajuan Harris Jr. and Christian Braun each have 13 points. David McCormack has 11 points. And Remy Martin has 10 points.

Kansas leads 79-47 against Missouri with 8:10 left in 2nd half

Kansas head coach Bill Self has kept his rotation pretty tight so far, not going deeper into his bench than Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot and Jalen Coleman-Lands. Maybe that'll change moving forward in this one, as Lightfoot fouled out during this stretch. But when that occurred, Self went with putting McCormack back in the game so we'll see.

Lightfoot finished with nine points, two rebounds, two blocks, an assist and two turnovers.

Missouri's Jordan Wilmore received a technical foul during this stretch as well. It seemed, during the play, that Wilmore intentionally shoved Lightfoot in the head with his elbow. But all that was announced was a technical foul on Wilmore, so it's unclear how the officials saw it.

Kansas leads 66-34 against Missouri with 15:15 left in 2nd half

Kansas is shooting 4-for-6 from behind the arc so far in the second half, while Missouri is shooting just 3-for-8 from the field overall, and as a result the Jayhawks are up 32 points with about 15 minutes left.

Javon Pickett had 15 points in the first half for Missouri, but has only had two points so far in the second. The Tigers need to get him involved more if they're going to make this a respectable deficit at some point.

Ochai Agbaji leads Kansas and all scorers with 19 points. His 5-for-7 mark from behind the arc so far is better than Missouri's 3-for-8 clip as a team on 3s.

Kansas leads 60-29 against Missouri with 17:38 left in 2nd half

The Jayhawks didn't get off to a slow start in this second half, and are up 31 points with about 17 and a half minutes remaining. Ochai Agbaji may be leading Kansas with 16 points, but it seems like the 13 that Dajuan Harris Jr. has scored has their teammates and the fans fired up more. Harris' 13 points are not just a season-high, but they tie a career-high.

Remy Martin's seven points for the Jayhawks shouldn't be ignored either. At times this season he's had an issue seeing the ball go through the net. And Kansas is that much more dangerous if Martin and Harris are both threats to score like this.

HALFTIME: Kansas 49, Missouri 27

Kansas leads 40-25 against Missouri with 4:02 left in 1st half

The Jayhawks are cruising again and up 15 points with about four minutes left before halftime. Kansas just saw Christian Braun slam home another signature dunk in front of the student section, which may have had the crowd at its loudest it's been so far today. Braun has 10 points, as does Ochai Agbaji.

Free throws and turnovers continue to play a key role in the Jayhawks leading comfortably. If the Tigers can take better care of the ball and avoid fouls, considering Kansas is in the bonus, they have a shot to go into halftime trailing by just single digits.

Kansas leads 32-23 against Missouri with 7:36 left in 1st half

Both sides are shooting 9-for-16 from the field right now, but Missouri has turned the ball over six times while Kansas has only done that once. That's led to six points off of turnovers for the Jayhawks, while the Tigers have none. Also, Kansas is shooting 9-for-11 from the free-throw line and Missouri is just 2-for-2.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin received a technical foul during this stretch. It appeared that he was upset with an official after a Tigers offensive possession that ended with Kasnas' Jalen Coleman-Lands coming up with an aggressive steal.

Kansas leads 23-11 against Missouri with 11:39 left in 1st half

The Jayhawks are cruising, and more than doubling up the Tigers with a 23-11 lead with about 11 and a half minutes remaining in the first half.

Mitch Lightfoot was Kansas' first substitution off of the bench. He came in for David McCormack. Dajuan Harris Jr., whose birthday it is today, hit a pair of 3-pointers during this stretch. Those are Harris' first two made 3s of the season.

Missouri has seen Javon Pickett start off well offensively, with seven points early on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. However, the rest of his team is 2-for-9 from the field so far.

Kansas leads 13-7 against Missouri with 15:29 left in 1st half

The Jayhawks couldn't have asked to get off to a better start, as they drew an offensive foul on the Tigers' first possession and then opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from Christian Braun. Braun is leading all scorers with eight points already, and has an assist as well.

Kansas is shooting 5-for-6 from the field to start this one, with Ochai Agbaji hitting a 3-pointer as well. David McCormack's first points came on an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Braun.

It begins

Missouri wins the tip, and this one is underway.

Many former Jayhawks in attendance

The starting lineups

Check out Christian Braun getting some shots up

Kyle Cuffe Jr. appears to be dealing with an injury

Kansas freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. was already slated to redshirt this season. So, fans weren't likely expecting him to be available today. But for what appears to be the first time this season, Cuffe has a walking boot on his right foot.

Missouri player not expected to be available

Jayhawks warming up

