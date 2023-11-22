Kansas basketball vs. Marquette live score updates: Jayhawks are on Maui Invitational run

Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season is continuing Tuesday with a Maui Invitational game against Marquette.

The No. 1 Jayhawks came in off of a Maui Invitational win against Chaminade. The No. 5 Golden Eagles came in off of a Maui Invitational win against No. 24 UCLA. The winner will advance to the championship game of the tournament.

Will Kansas coach Bill Self’s squad be able to remain undefeated? Will the Jayhawks come up short in this high-profile matchup? Follow along for updates from the matchup:

Kansa game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Marquette

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 4 points

Kansas basketball vs. Marquette live score updates

1st Half

Marquette leads 12-9 with 15:44 left in 1st half

Pregame

Here are the starters for tonight's #kubball game against Marquette. pic.twitter.com/5PSfit9jv2 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) November 22, 2023

