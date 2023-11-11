Kansas basketball vs. Manhattan: Jayhawks continue non-conference schedule at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season is continuing Friday with a non-conference game at home against Manhattan.

The No. 1 Jayhawks are looking for a second-straight win after topping North Carolina Central at home. The Jaspers are looking for a second-straight win, too, after beating Bryant on the road. It’s another chance for Kansas coach Bill Self to get his team some experience before they take on No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Will Self go with the same starting lineup he chose to use against North Carolina Central? Will Self opt for something different so he can see how his team handles that type of change? The Jayhawks, set to tip off at 7 p.m., did not lose a non-conference game at home last season.

Follow along for updates inside Allen Fieldhouse:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Manhattan

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Betting odds: To be determined.

Kansas basketball vs. Manhattan live score updates

1st Half

Kansas leads 13-4 against Manhattan with 15:01 left in 1st Half

The Jayhawks lead by nine points with about 15 minutes left in the first half. At first, it seemed liked Kansas might struggle. But that hasn't been the case.

