Kansas basketball vs. Kentucky live score updates: Jayhawks play in Champions Classic

CHICAGO — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Tuesday with a non-conference matchup in Chicago against Kentucky.

The No. 1 Jayhawks are coming in after a pair of victories at home. The No. 16 Wildcats are coming in after a pair of victories at home, too. It’s one of the most high profile matchups of the season so far.

What is the starting lineup that Kansas coach Bill Self is going to go with? What will that mean for how he uses his rotation? Considering it’s an early-season matchup, both teams should learn a lot about themselves.

Follow along for updates from the United Center:

Pregame

Stay tuned for updates from the game.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball vs. Kentucky live updates from Champions Classic