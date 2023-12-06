Kansas basketball vs. Kansas City live score updates: Jayhawks face Roos at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Tuesday with a non-conference matchup at home against Kansas City.

The No. 3 Jayhawks (7-1) are coming in off of a win at home against UConn. The Roos (3-5) are coming in off of a win at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Will Kansas remain undefeated at home? Can Kansas City pull off a massive upset? It’s a game the Jayhawks could potentially overlook and make more difficult than it needs to be, with a rivalry game against Missouri looming.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Kansas City

Tip-off: 7 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 26.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Kansas City live score updates

