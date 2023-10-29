Kansas basketball vs. Illinois live score updates: Jayhawks take on another exhibition

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Kansas basketball’s preparation for the 2023-24 season continues Sunday with an exhibition game against Illinois.

The Jayhawks are the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and the favorite to win the Big 12 Conference. The Fighting Illini are in position to contend for the Big Ten Conference title. It’s a return to Champaign for Kansas head coach Bill Self, who was the head coach at Illinois before he took over in Lawrence ahead of the 2003-04.

Who is going to start for the Jayhawks? How is the rotation going to look? It’s a charity exhibition game, but also an opportunity for Kansas to test itself before the season begins.

Here’s what’s happening inside the State Farm Center:

Kansas game time, TV channel for today’s game against Illinois

Tip-off: 5 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Kansas basketball against Illinois live score updates

HALFTIME: Illinois 43, Kansas 37

Illinois leads 31-23 with 4:39 left in 1st half

Bill Self just called a timeout as Kansas' deficit has grown to eight points with about four and a half minutes left in the first half. He wasn't overly animated in the huddle during the break, but certainly the Jayhawks needed a little reset. Illinois is on a 7-0 run and Kansas hasn't scored in more than three and a half minutes.

Dajuan Harris Jr. is going to need to be more aggressive for the Jayhawks. Although the final score of this game doesn't matter, if Harris is playing like this during the regular season Kansas can't be at its best. Especially if other key contributors struggle.

Illinois leads 26-23 with 7:47 left in 1st half

If there was any doubt, it looks like Elmarko Jackson is going to be the point guard whenever he's in the game and Dajuan Harris Jr. is not. This game isn't going all that well for Kansas so far, but if Jackson can continue to develop over the course of the season in that role the Jayhawks won't have to lean so much on Harris. Both have had relatively quiet nights.

The second-chance point advantage for Illinois is only 7-3, but the gap feels much larger. Kansas needs to be better rebounding than it has been. The Fighting Illini are shooting 50% from the field and the Jayhawks are at 55.6%, so neither needs to give the other any help on more opportunities.

Illinois leads 14-13 with 11:42 left in 1st half

Kevin McCullar Jr. has been incredibly aggressive so far tonight, something he'll need to be all season long for Kansas to enjoy the success it wants to experience. He already has nine points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field — including a 1-for-1 mark on 3s. He leads all scorers.

Illinois has been eager to take 3s of its own early. However, the Fighting Illini are just 1-for-5 from behind the arc so far. It's allowed Kansas to stick close, despite its own issues offensively.

Illinois leads 13-11 with 13:29 left in 1st half

Hunter Dickinson's matchup against Illinois hasn't gotten off to the best start. Bill Self has been talking to him routinely, and has appeared frustrated a number of times with Dickinson's decision-making. But Kansas does only trail 13-11 about six and a half minutes into the first half.

Parker Braun is the Jayhawks' first substitution, coming in for Dickinson. Elmarko Jackson has looked like he belongs, a good sign for the freshman. Kansas is certainly making an effort to get the ball inside and attack offensively that way.

Tip-off

Kansas won the opening tip, and this game is underway.

Pregame

Here's each side's starting five

