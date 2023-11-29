Kansas basketball vs. Eastern Illinois live score updates: Jayhawks continue season

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season is continuing Tuesday with a non-conference matchup at home against Eastern Illinois.

The No. 6 Jayhawks (5-1) came in off of a 2-1 showing at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The Panthers (3-4) came in off a win at home against Eureka College. This is another opportunity for Kansas to develop amid a challenging non-conference slate.

Will the Jayhawks be able to earn a second-straight win? Will head coach Bill Self’s squad be able to further the momentum it left Hawaii with? In the month of December, Kansas’ upcoming opponents include No. 4 UConn, Missouri and Indiana.

Follow along for updates from Allen Fieldhouse:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Eastern Illinois

Tip-off: 7 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 39 points

Kansas basketball vs. Eastern Illinois live score updates

1st Half

Kansas leads 10-4 with 14:38 left in 1st half

Hunter is going to come close to a double-double in the first 10 minutes ...



... #kubball leads pic.twitter.com/KyTrHc4die — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) November 29, 2023

Kansas leads 8-0 with 17:14 left in 1st half

#kubball forces a quick timeout from Eastern Illinois, Jayhawks out to an 8-0 lead with 17:14 left in the first half pic.twitter.com/EQJ4J2Bm6D — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) November 29, 2023

Pregame

Here are the starters

