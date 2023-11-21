Kansas basketball vs. Chaminade live score updates: Jayhawks open Maui Invitational

Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Monday with its Maui Invitational opener against Chaminade.

The No. 1 Jayhawks (3-0) are coming in after a win in Chicago during the Champions Classic against now-No. 16 Kentucky. The Silverswords (1-2) are coming in with the aims of pulling off a significant upset. The two schools are a part of a loaded field.

Will Kansas coach Bill Self’s squad be able to advance with a win? Will they fall victim to an unforeseen loss? Follow along for updates:

Kansas game time, TV channel for today’s game against Chaminade

Tip-off: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Betting odds: Kansas by 42.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Chaminade live score updates

Stay tuned for updates from the game.

RELATED: How to watch Kansas basketball play in high-profile matchups in Maui Invitational

RELATED: Legends of Kansas Collective, Wildcat NIL partnering for 2024 fundraising event

RELATED: 3 more thoughts following Kansas basketball’s Champions Classic win against Kentucky

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball vs. Chaminade live score updates: Maui Invitational