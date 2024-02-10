Kansas basketball vs. Baylor live score updates: Jayhawks ready for another top 25 battle

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Saturday at home against Baylor, in what’ll be another high-profile matchup between Big 12 Conference programs.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 in Big 12) are coming off a loss on the road against Kansas State. The No. 13 Bears (17-5, 6-3 in Big 12) are coming off a win at home against No. 23 Texas Tech. It’s set to be a battle of two teams who’ve been at the top of the Big 12 in recent years.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Baylor

Tip-off: 5 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 10

TV: ESPN

Kansas basketball vs. Baylor live score updates

Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew reacts after a call against his team during a game against Iowa State on Feb. 3 this year in Waco, Texas.

