Kansas basketball voted No. 1 in USA Today Sports preseason coaches poll top 25

LAWRENCE — The preseason recognition keeps coming in for Kansas basketball, as the Jayhawks have been voted No. 1 in the USA Today Sports preseason coaches poll top 25.

Head coach Bill Self’s squad comes in ahead of Purdue, Duke, Michigan State and Connecticut, who round out the top five in that order. Self and company received 23 of the first-place votes, with Purdue (five), Duke (three) and Connecticut (one) earning the rest. Expectations remain high for a Kansas team that finished last season 11th in the top 25, after winning the Big 12 Conference regular season title, finishing as the runner-up in the Big 12 tournament and reaching the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament.

KU was also No. 1 in the AP top-25 preseason poll.

The Jayhawks are also coming into this season as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 regular season crown. They have the conference’s preseason player of the year and newcomer of the year in center Hunter Dickinson, who’s on the all-league team with guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who explored the pre-draft process for the NBA during the offseason, is an honorable mention.

Houston figures to be Kansas’ stiffest competition in the Big 12, and is No. 6 in the preseason top 25 poll. Baylor, at No. 17, and Texas, at No. 18, are the other two conference opponents who made the top 25. TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State were also receiving votes.

RELATED: Kansas basketball earns commitment from 2024 4-star small forward Rakease Passmore

RELATED: Down to 10 scholarship players, Kansas basketball’s depth has once again become a concern

RELATED: Hunter Dickinson enjoys first Late Night in the Phog as a Kansas basketball player

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball is No. 1 in preseason coaches poll top 25